¿Qué dice el acuerdo millonario de los Mets de Nueva York por el que le pagan a Bobby Bonilla cada 1° de julio?

“Bobby Bonilla Day” has masked how good Bobby Bonilla actually was. The man could hit!



⚾️World Series champion

⚾️6x All-Star

⚾️3x Silver Slugger

⚾️Top ten in average three times

⚾️Higher career OBP than Ichiro

⚾️Top ten in slugging four times pic.twitter.com/OXExC56Qs4