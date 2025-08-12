Dónde obtener despensas y alimentos preparados gratis en Texas del 12 al 28 de agosto
Estos son los requisitos para recibir comida y productos para cocinar en Dallas y Fort Worth
Diversas organizaciones en el norte de Texas distribuyen despensas gratis y alimentos preparados cada semana. Desde 2025, el Banco de Alimentos del Norte de Texas (NTFB, por sus siglas en inglés) se unió a Caridades Católicas en Dallas (CCD, por sus siglas en inglés) para entregar a las familias con menos recursos.
Cuándo y dónde entregan despensas gratuitas en el norte de Texas en agosto de 2025
El Banco de Alimentos del Norte de Texas (NTFB), en colaboración con Caridades Católicas de Dallas, entrega canastas de alimentos en diferentes días y horarios, según la ubicación.
Los lugares y horarios para la entrega de alimentos en el mes de agosto son:
Martes 12 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Good Shepherd Garland - Garland, 75040
- 9.30 hs | Mt. Gilead Baptist Church - Italy, 76651
- 9.30 hs | Portfolio Resident Fairway Village - Dallas, 75211
- 11.00 hs | Northway Christian Church - Dallas, 75225
- 13.00 hs | KEF International Church - Plano, 75074
- 13.00 hs | New Birth Baptist Church - Dallas, 75224
Miércoles 13 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | St. Francis (Whitesboro) - Whitesboro, 76273
- 9.30 hs | Sam Rayburn Memorial VA - Bonham, 75418
- 9.30 hs | Trinity Basin Preparatory Academy Ledbetter Campus - Dallas, 75223
- 9.30 hs | La Misión Ennis - Ennis, 75119
- 9.30 hs | The Mondello Living - Dallas, 75228
- 12.00 hs | St. Patrick Catholic Church - Dallas, 75238
- 12.30 hs | St. Mary’s - Sherman, 75090
- 12.30 hs | St. Ann - Coppell, 75019
- 12.30 hs | Feed the Streetz Outreach / Roosevelt High School - Dallas, 75203
Jueves 14 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Dallas, 75235
- 9.30 hs | Mt. Carmel Baptist Church / DCHS STD Division - Dallas, 75215
- 9.30 hs | Villas of Lancaster - Lancaster, 75146
- 9.30 hs | Sacred Heart Rowlett - Rowlett, 75089
- 13.00 hs | Strong Tower Temple - Grand Prairie, 75051
- 13.00 hs | Portfolio Riverstation Apartments - Dallas, 75217
- 13.00 hs | St. Michael’s - McKinney, 75069
- 13.00 hs | Our Savior Lutheran / Texas Health - Rockwall, 75032
Viernes 15 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Christ Embassy Farmers Branch - Carrollton, 75006
- 9.30 hs | Gaston Christian Center - Dallas, 75243
- 9.30 hs | Iglesia Episcopal San Bernabé - Garland, 75042
- 9.30 hs | Faith Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church - Dallas, 75052
Sábado 16 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Light Church - Mesquite, 75150
- 9.30 hs | Springs Fellowship Church - Dallas, 75217
- 9.30 hs | Rapha’s World Ministries - Richardson, 75081
- 9.30 hs | Holy Family - Irving, 7506213.00 hs | Praise Embassy - Dallas, 75243
- 13.00 hs | Bruton Terrace Church of the Nazarene - Dallas, 75217
- 13.00 hs | Our Lady of the Lake - Rockwall, 75087
- 13.00 hs | El Shaddai - Irving, 75061
Lunes 18 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos - Santa Teresita - Dallas, 75212
Martes 19 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Lakeside Community Church - West Tawakoni, 75474
- 9.30 hs | Our Lady of the Lake - Rockwall, 75087
- 9.30 hs | St. Michael’s Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie, 75052
- 11.00 hs | Northway Christian Church - Dallas, 7522513.00 hs | St. Paul - Richardson, 75080
- 13.00 hs | Iglesia de Dios Dunamis Greenville - Greenville, 75402
Miércoles 20 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Tyler Street Community Service Outreach - Dallas, 75208
- 9.30 hs | St. Francis - Lancaster, 75134
- 9.30 hs | St. Philip - Dallas, 752279.30 hs | St. Patrick - Denison, 75020
- 9.30 hs | Shiloh Baptist Church - Dallas, 75224
- 13.00 hs | Human Rights Initiative of North Texas - Dallas, 75204
- 13.00 hs | Cornerstone Church in Rowlett - Rowlett, 75088
- 13.00 hs | Iglesia de Dios Tabernáculo de Alabanza - Honey Grove, 75446
Jueves 21 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | City of Ferris - Ferris, 75125
- 9.30 hs | My New House / New Hope Baptist Church - Ennis, 75119
- 9.30 hs | Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Dallas, 75235
- 13.00 hs | Arrington Angels Rosemont Mission Trails - Dallas, 75241
- 13.00 hs | St. Cecilia - Dallas, 75208
- 13.00 hs | Immaculate Conception - Corsicana, 75110
- 13.00 hs | Oasis on the Mt. CHC - Garland, 75040
- 13.00 hs | First Fellowship Baptist Church - Dallas, 75216
Viernes 22 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Strong Arms COGIC - Dallas, 75217
- 9.30 hs | Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation - Dallas, 75231
Sábado 23 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Christ Embassy - Dallas, 75238
- 9.30 hs | El Shaddai GP - Grand Prairie, 75050
- 9.30 hs | St. Ann - Coppell, 75019
- 9.30 hs | Healing Hands Community Church - Dallas, 75243
- 13.00 hs | Wayside Missionary Baptist Church - Seagoville, 75159
- 13.00 hs | Iglesia Cristiana La Roca - Dallas, 75216
- 13.00 hs | Comforter Christian Center International - Grand Prairie, 75051
- 13.00 hs | St. Francis - Frisco, 75033
Lunes 25 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos - Santa Teresita - Dallas, 75212
- 12.00 hs | Cypress Creek at River Oaks - Waxahachie, 75165
Martes 26 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | St. Luke - Irving, 75060
- 9.30 hs | St. Mary’s - Sherman, 75090
- 9.30 hs | Trinity Basin Preparatory Academy 10th Street Campus - Dallas, 75208
- 11.00 hs | Northway Christian Church - Dallas, 75225
- 13.00 hs | KEF International Church - Plano, 75074
- 13.00 hs | Casa View Church - Dallas, 75228
- 13.00 hs | JP Morgan Chase Bank - Dallas, 75216
Miércoles 27 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Iglesia de Dios Betel - Seagoville, 75159
- 9.30 hs | Mesquite Rehabilitation Institute / Son of Man Worship - Balch Springs, 75180
- 12.00 hs | St. Patrick Catholic Church - Dallas, 75238
- 12.30 hs | Crescent Ridge Apartments - Irving, 75061
- 12.30 hs | Freedom Church - Glenn Heights, 75154
- 13.00 hs | Sunset Baptist Church - Grand Prairie, 75051
Jueves 28 de agosto
- 9.30 hs | Hope Clinic Garland - Garland, 75040
- 9.30 hs | Portfolio Vinewood Apartments - Dallas, 75211
- 9.30 hs | Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Dallas, 75235
- 9.30 hs | St. Elizabeth of Hungary - Dallas, 75224
- 12.00 hs | St. Michael’s - McKinney, 75069
- 12.30 hs | Arrington Angels Village Tech Catalyst - Waxahachie, 75165
- 13.00 hs | Feed the Streetz Outreach / Roosevelt High School - Dallas, 75203
- 13.00 hs | Covington Creek Apartments - Irving, 75061
Quiénes pueden recibir este beneficio en Texas
Las familias elegibles para obtener este tipo de ayuda son aquellas beneficiarias de programas gubernamentales como SNAP, TANF, SSI, NSLP, Medicare o Medicaid, según informa Dallas News.
De igual manera, el apoyo está destinado a familias de Texas que se encuentran por debajo del umbral de pobreza y a personas afectadas por crisis temporales.
