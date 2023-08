(NYT26) UNDATED -- August 8, 2003 -- TITANIC -- The Titanic, assailed by rust as well as by hundreds of explorers and moviemakers, salvors and tourists (including a couple who were married in a miniature submarine on its bow), is rapidly falling apart. James Cameron and his expedition team travel to the wreck of Titanic in two MIR submersibles for the making of the IMAX movie, "Ghost of the Abyss." (Buena Vista Pictures/The New York Times) **ONLY FOR USE WITH STORY BY WILLIAM J. BROAD SLUGGED: TITANIC. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. *MAGS OUT - NO SALES*

Buena Vista Pictures - NYTNS