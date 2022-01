Una tormenta invernal azota al sureste de Estados Unidos y causa estragos en más de tres estados de la costa atlántica

Morehead City firefighters work to clean up wreck that was caused by ice covered roads after a winter storm hit North Carolina in Morehead City, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. A layer of ice and a blanket of snow has covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia. The winter weather system that entered the region on Friday brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

