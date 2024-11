El fenómeno de los influencers de la piel en TIkTok: ¿confiables o farsantes?

Nighttime routine for hyperpigmentation ✨Follow this routine after cleansing with Soft Wash 🫧 on a night that you are not using a retinoid: Step 1: Major Fade Flash Mask Step 2: Wash w. water after 15 min Step 3: Prescription Azelaic Acid / OTC Step 4: Major Fade Hyper Serum Step 5: Major Fade Active Seal What are the steps of your nighttime routine? 🌙