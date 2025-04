Qué es la caminata del granjero: el ejercicio que arrasa en el mundo ‘fit’, mejora la fuerza y el equilibrio

Add this full body workout to your training🔥 Exercise: Trap Bar Farmer Carry (Farmers Walk) Benefits: The farmers walk is a full body workout that improves posture, strengthens grip, develops core stabilization, and builds muscle mass especially for your back, traps, forearms, and other muscles in your upper body. It also targets your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and improves cardiovascular health and endurance and muscle strength and power . . . Get Educated, Get Motivated . . . #farmercarry #farmerscarry #farmerwalk #trapbar #hexbar #fullbodyworkout #posture #corestability #musclemass #upperbody #endurance #walk #strength #power