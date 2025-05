Qué dicen los especialistas sobre: ¿cuanto más proteínas, mejor?

Protein turnover is the continuous breakdown and rebuilding of proteins in the body. Every day, your body degrades old proteins and synthesizes new ones to maintain tissues, repair damage, and support essential functions. Proteins do far more than just build muscle—they’re essential for nearly every function in the body. They serve as enzymes that drive chemical reactions, hormones that regulate processes, immune defenders that fight infections, structural components that support muscles, skin, and organs, transporters that move oxygen and nutrients, and a potential energy source when needed. Whether you exercise or not, your body breaks down and rebuilds 250-300 grams of protein daily. While amino acids are recycled, some are lost and must be replaced through diet. Because protein is constantly being broken down, your intake must be sufficient to support muscle maintenance, repair, and overall health. Without enough, your body will pull protein from muscle to meet demand, leading to muscle loss and weakness over time. This is why the outdated RDA of 0.8 g/kg may not be enough, especially as we age. Research shows that for optimal health, starting at 1.6 g/kg per day may be more effective at maintaining muscle, strength, and metabolic health. Bottom line: Your body is always turning over protein. If you don’t eat enough, you’ll lose more than you can rebuild. Aim for optimal, not just the minimum. References: PMID: 29635313 PMID: 35886571 PMID: 28698222