The accidented car is taken away from the road near the crash site where a vehicle taking part in the Esztergom Nyerges Rally veered off from the road on March 24, 2024, near Bajot, 55kms away from Budapest. Four people were killed and several others injured when a vehicle competing in a Hungarian rally on March 24 afternoon skidded off the road and crashed into spectators, authorities said. According to a police statement, a vehicle taking part in the Esztergom Nyerges Rally in northern Hungary, for reasons yet unclear, veered off the road and crashed into spectators. (Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP)

FERENC ISZA - AFP