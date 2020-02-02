Super Bowl. Kobe Bryant presente en la gran final: los homenajes, videos y zapatillas fueron parte del show
Sin dudas Kobe Bryant estuvo presente en la gran noche del Super Bowl. En los homenajes al basquetbolista que murió el domingo pasado, nadie se guardó nada en su recuerdo. Zapatillas, banderas, la formación de los jugadores sobre la línea de 24 yardas y videos salieron a la luz durante la previa de la Gran Final entre Kansas City y San Francisco 49ers. Bryant marcó una era dentro del deporte estadounidense, y desde los jugadores, las cadenas de televisión y los fanáticos le brindaron su homenaje.
Los jugadores formados sobre la línea de 24 yardas
Both teams are lined up at their 24-yard lines before #SBLIV in honor of Kobe Bryant. [R][R] pic.twitter.com/Py9RhUXXLJ&- FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020
"Despite him being gone, he hasn't left us", el video homenaje de ESPN
"Despite him being gone, he hasn't left us."Some of the NFL's best remember the life of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/kt62goPwTG&- NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 2, 2020
'Focus' el video homenaje para Kobe Bryant
"Focus on every single day as if it's your last and you'll get it done."A special tribute for legend Kobe Bryant on Super Bowl Sunday [R][R] pic.twitter.com/83bzDanw3Z&- FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020
'Dear Football', el video homenaje de Sherman para Kobe
"Dear Football" featuring @49ers CB @RSherman_25 pic.twitter.com/GLOOFoJzt4&- FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020
En la pantalla del estadio, una imagen para el recuerdo
#49ers and #Chiefs pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and the victims of last week's helicopter crash, as well as Chris Doleman, who died earlier his week. #NFL #SuperBowl #Kobe #Doleman pic.twitter.com/khnrUGJW8y&- Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) February 2, 2020
Demarcus Robinson y su homenaje a Kobe Bryant
Chiefs WR @Demarcus Robinson is repping Kobe Bryant for #SBLIV[R] 2??4?? [R] pic.twitter.com/YuUTjmUvwn&- FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2020
Richard Sherman arribó al estadio con la camiseta 8
"I always loved that about Kobe. He made you & still makes you want to be the best at whatever you're committed to."The NFL on FOX crew talks about the influence Kobe had on the world [R][R] pic.twitter.com/h1Hxbqyy18&- FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2020