Super Bowl. Kobe Bryant presente en la gran final: los homenajes, videos y zapatillas fueron parte del show

La formación de los jugadores en honor a Kobe Bryant
2 de febrero de 2020  • 20:31

Sin dudas Kobe Bryant estuvo presente en la gran noche del Super Bowl. En los homenajes al basquetbolista que murió el domingo pasado, nadie se guardó nada en su recuerdo. Zapatillas, banderas, la formación de los jugadores sobre la línea de 24 yardas y videos salieron a la luz durante la previa de la Gran Final entre Kansas City y San Francisco 49ers. Bryant marcó una era dentro del deporte estadounidense, y desde los jugadores, las cadenas de televisión y los fanáticos le brindaron su homenaje.

Los jugadores formados sobre la línea de 24 yardas

"Despite him being gone, he hasn't left us", el video homenaje de ESPN

'Focus' el video homenaje para Kobe Bryant

'Dear Football', el video homenaje de Sherman para Kobe

En la pantalla del estadio, una imagen para el recuerdo

Demarcus Robinson y su homenaje a Kobe Bryant

Richard Sherman arribó al estadio con la camiseta 8

