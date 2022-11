Ucrania: Volodomir Zelensky visitó Kherson tras la liberación y declaró “el principio del fin de la guerra”

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press service on November 14, 2022, shows a local resident standing after laying flowers for died servicemen at the city centre during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson, following the retreat of Russian forces from the strategic hub. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

HANDOUT - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER