Tahj Mowri, actor y cantante escribio un emotivo mensaje para su exnovia en su cuenta de Instagram Crédito: Instagram

14 de julio de 2020 • 18:32

La trágica muerte de Naya Rivera en las aguas del Lago Piru, en California, despertó todo tipo de mensajes de condolencias por parte del mundo del espectáculo y en especial de quienes trabajaron o conocieron a la actriz. Ahora, se conoció una conmovedora carta que un exnovio de la estrella de Glee le escribió a modo de despedida en la que le confiesa: "Nunca he dejado ni dejaré de amarte".

"Mi dulce Naya: decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram el ex de Rivera y también actor Tahj Mowri.

El mensaje fue escrito antes de que las autoridades de la policía del condado de Ventura confirmaran la muerte de la actriz, que se encontraba desaparecida desde el pasado 8 de julio, cuando salió a navegar junto a su hijo de cuatro años por las aguas del lago Piru, a unos 90 kilómetros de Los Ángeles, en California.

"Crecimos y nos hicimos adultos juntos. Fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, desamor. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los reparamos juntos, más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en vos", continúa la romántica y postrera misiva el actor y cantante de 34 años.

Las autoridades del condado de Ventura, en California, confirmaron ayer que la joven había muerto en el lago Piru, donde había desaparecido el pasado miércoles 8 de julio Crédito: Twitter Naya Rivera

Y luego, Mowry le hace a la actriz, fallecida a la edad de 33 años, una confesión: "Ninguna mujer alcanzó nunca lo que vos me diste o me hiciste sentir. Nunca me gustó admitirlo, pero nunca he dejado de amarte. Una parte de mí siempre deseó el día en que Dios nos volviera a unir para ser lo que soñamos que podríamos haber sido".

Luego, el joven actor añade que "extraña profundamente" a la actriz, dice que tiene aún esperanza de volver a verla, manda un abrazo a su familia y concluye con una nueva declaración de amor: "Te voy a amar por siempre. Siempre lo hice y siempre lo voy a hacer".