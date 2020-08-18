LA NACION | Espectáculos | Coronavirus

Gaten Matarazzo: por la pandemia, el actor de Stranger Things ahora trabaja en un restaurante

Gaten Matarazzo, una de las estrellas de Stranger Things, espera el fin de la pandemia con un trabajo en otra industria
18 de agosto de 2020  • 11:06

Gaten Matarazzo, una de las estrellas de la exitosa serieStranger Things, tomó un rumbo laboral inesperado por la pandemia de coronavirus. Para pasar el verano estadounidense y con las grabaciones de la cuarta temporada de la tira suspendidas, decidió aceptar un trabajo en un restaurant.

La situación del sector audiovisual durante la pandemia puso a actores y equipo técnico en una situación económica muy delicada. Incluso en Hollywood, quienes forman parte del sector audiovisual se volcaron temporalmente a otras industrias. En el caso de Matarazzo, según le dijo a la prensa estadounidense, lo hizo más con la idea de tener un pasatiempo.

Según confirmó el joven actor a The Hollywood Reporter, Matarazzo está trabajando en un local de su familia ubicado en Long Beach Island para pasar el verano. A pesar de estar cumpliendo turnos con un tapabocas, muchos clientes se mostraron enormemente sorprendidos al descubrir que el popular actor de 17 años integraba el staff del restaurant.

Matarazzo es uno de los actores más queridos por el público de Stranger Things. Dustin, su personaje, le permitió darle visibilidad a una enfermedad que padece: displasia cleidocraneal. Por esta dolencia genética, que dificultades en el desarrollo de los huesos del cráneo y de la clavícula, el actor fue sometido a varias operaciones.

Though my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success[R]. This was such A big one, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least. Those who suffer from Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have Supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums. I've had several surgeries to extract these teeth from within my gums and help expose the teeth that should have already grown in considering my age. In this surgery, the team of amazing medical professionals extracted 14 supernumerary teeth and exposed six of my adult teeth. I was under for four hours. My recovery for the past few days has been great and I can't thank the team that did the surgery enough. Thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers. It means a lot. Again, if you'd like to learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia, you can go to ccdsmiles.org. Thanks again everyone

