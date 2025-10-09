Does president Javier Milei have a rock band? The argentine “singer” performs live

President Javier Milei presented his new book at the Movistar Arena, with the particularity that after the presentation of the material, he led a musical show with people he trusts who were with him on stage.

The event took place after the resignation of José Luis Espert from his candidacy as first national deputy for Freedom Advances (LLA, by its acronym in Spanish) after several revelations about his link with the businessman accused of drug trafficking, Fred Machado.

as first national deputy for Freedom Advances (LLA, by its acronym in Spanish) after several revelations about his link with the businessman accused of drug trafficking, Fred Machado. Although it remains to be confirmed who will head the list of libertarians in Buenos Aires territory and whether the single paper ballot will remain as it was printed or whether modifications will be made with the new list of candidates, the ruling party anticipated that it intends Diego Santilli to head the Buenos Aires list.

Who was with Milei on stage during the presentation of his new book?

In the first part that the president shared with the public, was the presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, with whom he talked about the book The Construction of the Miracle.

Both sitting down spoke in a calm tone in the first minutes, but then the atmosphere turned into a musical show in which the President was extremely euphoric with the first chords that the group that accompanied him had prepared, and which calls itself “The Presidential Band”.

At that moment, Milei, with microphone in hand, was individually introducing the musicians and political leaders who accompanied him on stage.

The members of the presidential band are:

Joaquín Benegas Lynch , candidate for senator for Entre Ríos, (rhythm guitar).

, candidate for senator for Entre Ríos, (rhythm guitar). Alberto “Bertie” Benegas Lynch , national deputy of LLA and future president of the Budget Committee, replacing Espert, (drums).

, national deputy of LLA and future president of the Budget Committee, replacing Espert, (drums). Marcelo Duclós , presidential biographer, (bass).

, presidential biographer, (bass). Hernán Scarfó , musician and actor (lead guitar).

, musician and actor (lead guitar). Lilia Lemoine, national deputy (backing vocals).

national deputy (backing vocals). Ana Tamagno, Duclós’ wife and candidate for deputy for LLA in the province of Buenos Aires (backing vocals).

On stage the band performed: “Demoliendo Hoteles”, “Panic Show”, “No me arrepiento de este amor”, “Dame Fuego” and “Blues del equipaje”, among other national hits.

“I want to thank the iron triangle, Karina Milei and Santiago Caputo. Also to the parties of LLA and the alliances present.“To the youth of the entire country, to the La Púrpura group and to the Forces of Heaven,” Milei said.

In the front rows of the audience were several officials and ministers, such as Patricia Bullrich (Security), Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital), Federico Sturzenegger (Deregulation), Lisandro Catalán (Interior), Luis Petri (Defense) and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Martín Menem, among others.

In addition, Deputy Diego Santilli was present, who will replace José Luis Espert on the Buenos Aires LLA ballot in the province of Buenos Aires.

After the musical show, Milei returned to his suit and tie attire and addressed the public: “Don’t give up, we are halfway there, we have to cross to the other side of the river,” Milei asked and anticipated: “Structural reforms are coming after December 10,” and gave the tax and labor reforms as examples. He also promised that inflation will end in mid-2026 and reiterated: “We are going in the right direction.”

