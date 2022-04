La economía de Estados Unidos registró su peor caída desde la pandemia, pero el gasto de los consumidores y las empresas resiste

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: People walk through Times Square on April 27, 2022 in New York City. Unlike other parts of Manhattan, Times Square is quickly returning to its pre-pandemic population with Broadway shows and area hotels at near full capacity on many nights. While office workers in Manhattan have yet to return in large numbers, Times Square is seeing a boom in tourists visiting the historic entertainment core of Manhattan. Dr. Anthony Fauci announced today the America is officially out of the pandemic stage of the Covid-19. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

SPENCER PLATT - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA