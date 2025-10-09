Miguel Ángel Russo, Boca Juniors Head Coach, Dies at 69

Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Ángel Russo died on Wednesday at the age of 69. After overcoming prostate cancer, he was receiving home care in a delicate state of health due to general weakness that had kept him away from his duties as Xeneize coach.

His relapse last week had alarmed those around him, and doctors who treated him recommended that he remain under constant observation at home, according to Club Atlético Boca Juniors. At that time, his prognosis was guarded.

Russo’s health had been deteriorating since early September, when he was admitted to the Fleming Institute based in Buenos Aires as a result of a urinary tract infection, which was compounded by general weakness.

The infection was compounded by severe dehydration, which weakened the coach’s health. However, after recovering, he was discharged and allowed to resume his activities as coach of the Xeneize institution.

Nevertheless, during the September matches (on the 14th against Rosario Central and on the 21st against Central Córdoba), he appeared increasingly weak and delegated tactical instructions and pre-match training to his assistant coaches.

As a result, it was decided that Claudio Úbeda, Russo’s assistant, would temporarily take his place on the bench and in training during the week, which he did in the matches against Defensa y Justicia and Newell’s.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday, and the football world bid farewell to the coach. Boca offered their condolences. “Club Atlético Boca Juniors announces with deep sadness the passing of Miguel Ángel Russo. Miguel leaves an indelible mark on our institution and will always be an example of joy, warmth, and effort. We accompany his family and loved ones in this time of grief. Farewell, dear Miguel!” they posted on their social media accounts.

Argentine Football Association (AFA), through its president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, and Conmebol, through Alejandro Domínguez, also paid tribute. The latter referred to Russo as his “dear friend,” “a great man,” and an “example of life, struggle, and love for soccer.”

Russo’s health had already suffered complications in 2017, when he was coach of Colombian team Millonarios FC, and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. At that time, he underwent surgery in Bogotá in February 2018 for this disease and managed to recover to such an extent that he continued his work, between chemotherapy sessions, and ended up winning the local title.

On Saturday 11th, Boca was scheduled to face Barracas Central in the local tournament. The club, presided over by Matías Fabián Tapia, sent its condolences to the Xeneize and said it was “at the disposal” of whatever Riquelme decides.

“Mr. Román Riquelme informs your presidency that Barracas Central is entirely at your disposal to make whatever decisions you deem appropriate in light of this news, regarding the match scheduled for next Saturday. The club will understand and abide by whatever the people of Boquense (Boca supporters) decide”, they announced on social media.

Russo’s career as a coach made him one of the most respected figures in Argentine soccer, having managed some of the country’s most important clubs, including Estudiantes de La Plata, Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo, Racing, Vélez Sarsfield, Rosario Central, and Lanús, among others.

Miguel Ángel Russo in 2007 after winning the Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors AFP

Some of his greatest achievements came with Boca Juniors, winning the 2007 Copa Libertadores with a team led by Juan Román Riquelme, who would later call on him—now as president—to take the reins of the club in 2025.

At Vélez, he was champion of the 2005 Clausura, and at Rosario Central he won the 2018 Copa Argentina title, as well as leaving an emotional mark due to his connection with the club.

His career also included spells abroad, with stints at clubs in Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Peru, and Saudi Arabia, although his greatest recognition was always linked to Argentine soccer.

Russo was a calm and hard-working coach, with a style based on discipline, tactical solidity, and respect for the team. His reputation transcended results: he represented a way of understanding soccer with nobility and commitment.

As a soccer player, Russo played exclusively for Estudiantes de La Plata. He made his debut there in 1975 and remained with the club until his retirement in 1988. He was a defensive midfielder with good judgment, who played a key role in Carlos Bilardo’s team that won the 1982 Metropolitano and 1983 Nacional championships, in one of the club’s most memorable periods.

In addition to Boca, other clubs managed by Russo bid farewell to the coach. San Lorenzo mourned his passing. “He managed the club twice and is a legend of Argentine soccer. We stand with his family and loved ones at this sad time. Farewell, Miguelo!” they wrote in X.

Lanús remembered his career as coach from 1989 to 1994 and 1999 to 2000, recognizing him as “the architect of the promotions achieved in 1990 and 1992.” “An indispensable figure in our sporting growth. Our condolences to his family and loved ones at this time of great sorrow. Miguel, forever and always in our hearts,” they added.

“A warrior of life. A warrior of Central,” said Rosario Central. Estudiantes de La Plata described him as “the prodigal son and soccer glory of their institution.” “We stand with his family and loved ones in this painful moment,” they concluded.

Finally, Vélez bid him farewell with “deep sorrow”: “A gentleman in every sense of the word, he honored his abilities as coach twice at the helm of our team, leading El Fortín to the 2005 Clausura title. Farewell, Miguel.”

He played more than 400 official matches for Estudiantes de La Plata, making him one of the players with the most appearances in the club’s history.

Spanish to English version by Bárbara Santana Vázquez and Jonathan Wiktor

