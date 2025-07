Cómo conseguir tickets para la final del Mundial de Clubes 2025 en Nueva Jersey

Borussia Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper #01 Gregor Kobel concedes Real Madrid's third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal football match between Spain's Real Madrid and Germany's Borussia Dortmund at the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 05, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)

