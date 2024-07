Zelensky habló del momento en que Biden lo presentó como “presidente Putin”

🇺🇦🇺🇸ZELENSKY ON BIDEN CALLING HIM PUTIN: IT’S A MISTAKE



Zelensky addressed Biden's slip-up at the NATO summit:



"It's a mistake. I think the United States gave a lot of support to Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so."



Source: Dev Discourse pic.twitter.com/Isbk4ycQXv