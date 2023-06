Oscar Ruggeri vio un entrenamiento del Inter antes de la final de la Champions League y fue tajante

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, and Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic battle for the ball during a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, June 9, 2023. Manchester City and Inter Milan are making their final preparations ahead of their clash in the Champions League final on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Thanassis Stavrakis - AP