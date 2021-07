Tokio 2020, en vivo: la actividad olímpica del día y la actuación de los argentinos, minuto por minuto

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 22, 2020 Spanish golfer Jon Rahm gestures on 11th green, during the third round of the World Golf Championship, at Chapultepec's Golf Club in Mexico City. - Defending champion Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw from the US PGA Memorial tournament following a positive Covid-19 test on Saturday after having seized a six-stroke lead with a stunning third round at Muirfield Village. Rahm had tested negative for four consecutive days only to return a positive test from a sample collected Saturday morning, after he made an ace at the par-3 16th in concluding his darkness-halted second round with a two-shot lead. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)

ALFREDO ESTRELLA - AFP