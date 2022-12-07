Critics Choice Awards 2023: todos los nominados a los premios

escuchar

La comedia Abbot Elementary (Star+), con seis, y la serie dramática Better Call Saul (Netflix), con cinco, lideran las nominaciones de los Critics Choice Awards 2023. Los premios de la Critics Choice Association se entregarán el domingo 15 de enero, en una ceremonia que se celebrará en el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor serie - Drama

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

La casa del dragón (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount+)

Mejor serie - Comedia

Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Barry (HBO Max)

El oso (Star+)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)

Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Mejor Miniserie

The Dropout (Star+)

Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

The Girl from Plainville (Lionsgate+)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Star+)

Estación Once (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Por mandato del cielo (Star+)

Mejor película para televisión

Fresh (Star+)

Depredador: La presa (Star+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO Max)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (Star+)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (Star+)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (Star+)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount+)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)

Keegan-Michael Key – Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Star+)

Jeremy Allen White – El oso (Star+)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Christina Applegate – Muertos para mí (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en miniserie

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Por mandato del cielo (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Mejor actriz en miniserie

Julia Garner – Inventando a Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Star+)

Amber Midthunder – Depredador: La presa (Star+)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Paramount+)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Star+)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – El señor de los anillos: los anillos de poder (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (Star+)

Matt Smith – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Milly Alcock – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (HBO Max)

James Marsden – Muertos a mí (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Ayo Edebiri – El oso (Star+)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (Prime Video)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie

Murray Bartlett – Bienvenidos al Chippendales (Star+)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Star+)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Woo, una abogada extraordinaria (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

La amiga estupenda (HBO Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Star+)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Mejor Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Mejor especial de comedia

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

