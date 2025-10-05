The Life of a Showgirl: cuál es la canción que Taylor Swift grabó con Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift publicó su nuevo álbum, The Life of a Showgirl (2025), que incluye la canción homónima que canta con la colaboración de Sabrina Carpenter. El dúo de mujeres del pop fue sensación entre los fanáticos: Carpenter fue telonera de la autora de “Shake It Off” en parte del Eras Tour y muchos swifties la consideran una protegida de la cantante.

El duodécimo álbum de Taylor Swift tiene a “The Life of a Showgirl” como último tema. Es una canción pop en la que colaboran ambas artistas y refleja un relato teatral que mezcla glamour, sacrificio y resiliencia en la vida de una mujer del espectáculo.

Esta imagen de portada del álbum "The Life of a Showgirl" de Taylor Swift (Republic Records via AP) Republic Records

La letra muestra la cara oculta de ese mercado y refleja la admiración del público y también las dificultades y sacrificios que enfrentan los artistas detrás del escenario. La canción es un diálogo entre una fan y una corista, donde se expresa que “no conoces la vida de una mujer del show, querida, y nunca vas a querer conocerla” y narra el desafío que implica ser artista.

Si bien es de una estructura clásica del género popular, en este siglo, cuenta con una parte breve de orquestación que le da un toque distintivo a la producción.

Cuál es la canción que Taylor Swift grabó con Sabrina Carpenter

La canción que comparten las dos artistas pop es “The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)”.

Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter en el Eras Tour Instagram

Se trata de una canción que comienza con Swift en la voz y un golpeteo rítmico muy marcado, con el rasgueo de una guitarra acústica de fondo y un teclado de complemento. Carpenter se suma más adelante en la canción y las dos se juntan en la tercera parte de la canción, antes de volver al estribillo. En dicha sección, se mezcla una letra mucho más rápida con juegos orquestales, que luego vuelven, con un recurso recurrente en la discografía de Taylor Swift, a un estribillo explosivo.

La grabación termina con las artistas despidiéndose entre sí.

El video oficial de The Life of a Showgirl, la canción que cantan Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift - The Life Of A Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Dónde escuchar la canción de Taylor Swift con Sabrina Carpenter

El álbum está disponible para escuchar en todas las plataformas de streaming más populares, incluyendo Spotify y Apple Music. También se pueden buscar los videos en YouTube y se puede conseguir en formatos físicos en locales de música.

La letra de The Life of a Showgirl

Her name was Kitty

Made her money being pretty and witty

They gave her the keys to this city

Then they said she didn’t do it legitly, uh

I bought a ticket

She’s dancing in her garters and fishnets

Fifty in the cast, zero missteps

Looking back, I guess I was kismet

I waited by the stage door

Packed in with the autograph hounds

Barking her name, then glowing like the end of a cigarette

Wow, she came out, I said: You’re living my dream!

Then she said to me

Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet

You’re sweeter than a peach

But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never, ever gonna

Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay

You’re softer than a kitten, so

You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never gonna wanna

She was a menace

The baby of the family in Lenox

Her father whored around like all men did

Her mother took pills and played tennis

So she waited by the stage door as the club promoter arrived

She said: I’d sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life that’s all mine

But that’s not what showgirls get

They leave us for dead

Taylor Swift, su nuevo álbum (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File) Lewis Joly - AP

Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet

You’re sweeter than a peach

But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never, ever gonna

Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay

You’re softer than a kitten, so

You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never gonna wanna

I took her pearls of wisdom, hung them from my neck

I paid my dues with every bruise, I knew what to expect

You wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?

They ripped me off like false lashes and then threw me away

And all the headshots on the walls of the dance hall are of the bitches

Who wish I’d hurry up and die

But I’m immortal now, baby dolls

I couldn’t if I tried

So I say: Thank you for the lovely bouquet

I’m married to the hustle

And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe

And I’ll never know another

Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (lipstick and lace)

Sequins are forever, and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe

Wouldn’t have it any other way

(Thank you for the lovely bouquet)

Wouldn’t have it any other way

(Thank you for the lovely bouquet)

Hey, Kitty (thank you for the lovely bouquet)

Now I make my money being pretty and witty

Thank you for the lovely bouquet

Thank you for an unforgettable night!

We will see you next time

Give it up for the band

And the dancers

And of course, Sabrina

I love you, Taylor!

That’s our show, we love you so much

Goodnight!