The Life of a Showgirl: cuál es la canción que Taylor Swift grabó con Sabrina Carpenter
En su última producción, The Life of a Showgirl, la reina del pop contemporáneo compartió un tema con una estrella en ascenso que llegará a la argentina en el Lollapalooza 2026
Taylor Swift publicó su nuevo álbum, The Life of a Showgirl (2025), que incluye la canción homónima que canta con la colaboración de Sabrina Carpenter. El dúo de mujeres del pop fue sensación entre los fanáticos: Carpenter fue telonera de la autora de “Shake It Off” en parte del Eras Tour y muchos swifties la consideran una protegida de la cantante.
El duodécimo álbum de Taylor Swift tiene a “The Life of a Showgirl” como último tema. Es una canción pop en la que colaboran ambas artistas y refleja un relato teatral que mezcla glamour, sacrificio y resiliencia en la vida de una mujer del espectáculo.
La letra muestra la cara oculta de ese mercado y refleja la admiración del público y también las dificultades y sacrificios que enfrentan los artistas detrás del escenario. La canción es un diálogo entre una fan y una corista, donde se expresa que “no conoces la vida de una mujer del show, querida, y nunca vas a querer conocerla” y narra el desafío que implica ser artista.
Si bien es de una estructura clásica del género popular, en este siglo, cuenta con una parte breve de orquestación que le da un toque distintivo a la producción.
La canción que comparten las dos artistas pop es “The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)”.
Se trata de una canción que comienza con Swift en la voz y un golpeteo rítmico muy marcado, con el rasgueo de una guitarra acústica de fondo y un teclado de complemento. Carpenter se suma más adelante en la canción y las dos se juntan en la tercera parte de la canción, antes de volver al estribillo. En dicha sección, se mezcla una letra mucho más rápida con juegos orquestales, que luego vuelven, con un recurso recurrente en la discografía de Taylor Swift, a un estribillo explosivo.
La grabación termina con las artistas despidiéndose entre sí.
El video oficial de The Life of a Showgirl, la canción que cantan Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter
Dónde escuchar la canción de Taylor Swift con Sabrina Carpenter
El álbum está disponible para escuchar en todas las plataformas de streaming más populares, incluyendo Spotify y Apple Music. También se pueden buscar los videos en YouTube y se puede conseguir en formatos físicos en locales de música.
La letra de The Life of a Showgirl
Her name was Kitty
Made her money being pretty and witty
They gave her the keys to this city
Then they said she didn’t do it legitly, uh
I bought a ticket
She’s dancing in her garters and fishnets
Fifty in the cast, zero missteps
Looking back, I guess I was kismet
I waited by the stage door
Packed in with the autograph hounds
Barking her name, then glowing like the end of a cigarette
Wow, she came out, I said: You’re living my dream!
Then she said to me
Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet
You’re sweeter than a peach
But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never, ever gonna
Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay
You’re softer than a kitten, so
You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never gonna wanna
She was a menace
The baby of the family in Lenox
Her father whored around like all men did
Her mother took pills and played tennis
So she waited by the stage door as the club promoter arrived
She said: I’d sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life that’s all mine
But that’s not what showgirls get
They leave us for dead
Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet
You’re sweeter than a peach
But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never, ever gonna
Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay
You’re softer than a kitten, so
You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never gonna wanna
I took her pearls of wisdom, hung them from my neck
I paid my dues with every bruise, I knew what to expect
You wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?
They ripped me off like false lashes and then threw me away
And all the headshots on the walls of the dance hall are of the bitches
Who wish I’d hurry up and die
But I’m immortal now, baby dolls
I couldn’t if I tried
So I say: Thank you for the lovely bouquet
I’m married to the hustle
And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe
And I’ll never know another
Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (lipstick and lace)
Sequins are forever, and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe
Wouldn’t have it any other way
(Thank you for the lovely bouquet)
Wouldn’t have it any other way
(Thank you for the lovely bouquet)
Hey, Kitty (thank you for the lovely bouquet)
Now I make my money being pretty and witty
Thank you for the lovely bouquet
Thank you for an unforgettable night!
We will see you next time
Give it up for the band
And the dancers
And of course, Sabrina
I love you, Taylor!
That’s our show, we love you so much
Goodnight!
