Reparten comida fresca gratis del 6 al 12 de abril: los puntos de entrega para familias en Florida
Varias organizaciones se encargarán de brindar despensas sin costo en ciudades del estado para apoyar a personas en situación de vulnerabilidad
- 5 minutos de lectura'
Durante la segunda semana de abril de 2026, distintas organizaciones como Feeding Tampa Bay, Farm Share y Ending Hunger realizarán jornadas de entrega gratuita de alimentos en ciudades de Florida. Por medio de alianzas con iglesias, escuelas, oficinas públicas y centros comunitarios, estas entidades trabajan con el objetivo de apoyar a familias y personas en situación de vulnerabilidad con la entrega de productos nutritivos y de primera necesidad.
Dónde entregarán comida gratis en Florida del 6 al 12 de abril de 2026
Feeding Tampa Bay, Farm Share, Ending Hunger y Florida Health impulsarán entregas en diferentes puntos del Estado del Sol.
Se aconseja ingresar a sus páginas oficiales para verificar fechas, horarios y posibles cambios de último momento.
Todas las organizaciones cuentan con mapas interactivos que, al ingresar una dirección o un código postal, permiten rastrear los puntos de distribución más cercanos.
Para el día de la entrega, se aconseja arribar de forma anticipada. Los organizadores también piden llevar una identificación oficial (aunque no siempre es obligatoria) y bolsas o cajas para transportar los alimentos.
Lunes 6 de abril
Feeding Tampa Bay
- POLK | Pilgrims Rest | 1052 N. Kettles Ave., Lakeland, FL
- PASCO | YMCA Trinity | 8411 Photonics Dr., New Port Richey, FL
Martes 7 de abril
Feeding Tampa Bay
- HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries | 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL
- POLK | Frostproof Care Center | 23 S. Scenic Highway, Frostproof, FL
- PINELLAS | Bethany Christian Methodist Church | 1325 Springdale St. Clearwater, FL
Miércoles 8 de abril
Feeding Tampa Bay
- HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground – Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground | 798 E. Chelsea St., Tampa, FL
- POLK | St. Mary’s Primitive Baptist Church | 2855 Orchid Drive, Haines City, FL
- PINELLAS | Salvation Army Clearwater | 1521 E. Druid Rd., Clearwater, FL
- HILLSBOROUGH | Lockhart Elementary Magnet School | 3719 N 17th St, Tampa, FL
- POLK | Mulberry RCMA | 4440 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL
- POLK | CFHC Mulberry | 4440 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL
Farm Share
- Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th St, Miami, FL
- Miami Gardens Community Service Center, 16405 NW 25th
Florida Health
- SEMINOLE | 400 W. Airport Blvd., Sanford, FL
Jueves 9 de abril
Feeding Tampa Bay
- HIGHLANDS | South Oak First Baptist | 125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL
- POLK | Ft. Meade Outdoor Recreation Area, US Highway 98 | 1639 Frostproof Hwy, Fort Meade, FL
- POLK | Church Service Center | 495 E Summerlin St, Bartow, FL
- PASCO | King of Kings | 10337 US-19, Port Richey, FL
Farm Share
- JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park, 11350 SW 216th St, Miami, FL
Viernes 10 de abril
Feeding Tampa Bay
- PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church | 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL
- POLK | FMBC Administration Building | 1899 2nd St NW, Winter Haven, FL
- HARDEE | Caring People Recovery Center | 5207 Doyle Parker Ave, Bowling Green, FL
- PINELLAS | Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist | 955 20th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Farm Share
- 5361 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL
Sábado 11 de abril
Feeding Tampa Bay
- MANATEE | Church of Christ | 204 Martin Luther King Ave E, Bradenton, FL
- PINELLAS | Positive Impact | 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
- HILLSBOROUGH | Dwelling Place Lithia | 6627 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Lithia, FL
Farm Share
- 155 NW 3rd St, Lake Butler, FL 32054
- Lake City Police Department, 225 NW Main Blvd, Lake City, FL
- Christ The King Catholic Parish, 16000 SW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
- José Martí Park, 362 SW 4th St, Miami, FL 33130
- St Agnes’ Episcopal Day Care, 1750 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
- Trenton Elementary School, 1350 FL-26, Trenton, FL
- Hispanic Unity of Florida, 5840 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
La organización Ending Hunger también ofrecerá despensas gratis en abril de 2026 en Florida
En cuanto a Ending Hunger, tendrá las siguientes ubicaciones disponibles para obtener despensas gratis:
- Avon Park SDA Church | 1410 W. Avon Blvd., Avon Park, FL
- Fellowship Baptist Church | 1000 Maxwell St., Avon Park, FL
- Hands for Homeless | 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, FL
- Avon Park Church Service Center | 104 S. Railroad St., Avon Park, FL
- Victory Tabernacle Apostolic | 1008 Peel St., Sebring, FL
- Church of Christ Baptist, Inc. | 816 S. Delaney Ave., Avon Park, FL
- Frostproof Care Center | 23 S. Scenic Hwy., Frostproof, FL
- Southside Community Resource Center | 1013 S. Delaney Ave., Avon Park, FL
- Ridge Area SDA | 59 Alice Nelson St., Avon Park, FL
- Frostproof SDA | 530 N. Scenic Hwy., Frostproof, FL
Números de contacto para obtener alimentos gratis en Florida
La asistencia se brindará a todas las personas que la necesiten, sin distinción alguna.
Aunque no siempre es obligatorio, en algunos casos se recomienda registrarse previamente.
Quienes tengan dudas sobre las fechas, horarios o puntos de distribución pueden comunicarse directamente con los bancos de alimentos a través de los siguientes números telefónicos:
- Feeding Tampa Bay | (813) 254-1190
- Farm Share | (305) 246-3276
- Ending Hunger | (941) 379-6333
Otras noticias de Agenda EEUU
- 1
Fórmula 1: Adrian Newey dirige a Aston Martin, cobra € 37.000.000 y es el director de equipo mejor pago
- 2
Calendario Anses: qué prestaciones sociales se cobran en la semana del 6 al 10 de abril
- 3
Domingos en Olivos: Milei rediseña sus tertulias, con cambios de nombres, un sobreviviente y “menos ruido”
- 4
Cómo la CIA ayudó a localizar a un aviador estadounidense escondido en la cima de una zona montañosa iraní