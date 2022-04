Guerra Rusia-Ucrania. Furia en la Casa Blanca por Bucha: Biden volvió a llamar “criminal de guerra” a Putin, pidió un juicio y anticipó más sanciones

CAPTION ADDITION - Communal workers carry body bags in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on April 3, 2022. US and NATO leaders voiced shock and horror at new evidence of atrocities against civilians in Ukraine, and warned that Russian troop movements away from Kyiv did not signal a withdrawal or end to the violence. - The Kremlin on April 4, 2022 rejected accusations that Russian forces were responsible for killing civilians near Kyiv. "We categorically reject all allegations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

SERGEI SUPINSKY - AFP