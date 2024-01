FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 13: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF trains during an Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on January 13, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

MEGAN BRIGGS - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA