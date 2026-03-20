AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young hospitalized ahead of Buenos Aires concerts

Stevie Young, rhythm guitarist for AC/DC, was hospitalized in Buenos Aires on Thursday, March 19. The news broke hours before the band was set to begin the Argentine leg of its Power Up Tour, with three sold-out dates at River Plate Stadium.

Stevie Young, AC/DC Guitarist, is Hospitalized in Buenos Aires

A spokesperson for the band told Reuters that Young, 69, was admitted as a precaution and is undergoing a full battery of tests. “Stevie is doing well and is in good spirits. He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday,” the statement read, according to US News.

Young remains at Sanatorio Mater Dei in the Argentine capital. The band has not disclosed the specific nature of his condition, and no further medical details have been made public.

Stevie Young, AC/DC Guitarist, is Hospitalized in Buenos Aires Captura de Pantalla

What Happened to Stevie Young Before He Was Hospitalized

AC/DC landed at Ezeiza International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, arriving from Chile, where the band had performed as part of the Power Up Tour. Upon arriving in Buenos Aires, Young was not feeling well, which led to the precautionary hospitalization.

The band has not indicated whether his condition is related to the travel, a pre-existing health issue, or another cause. No official update beyond the initial statement has been issued as of publication time.

AC/DC returns to Argentina in 2026 (Instagram/ @acdc)

Are the AC/DC Shows at River Plate Still On?

AC/DC is scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires on March 23, 27, and 31 as part of the Power Up Tour. All three dates have sold out, and the production company has not announced any changes to the schedule.

The band’s statement suggests Young intends to take the stage on Monday 23. However, no medical clearance has been publicly confirmed as of this report. Fans should monitor official channels from the band and local promoters for any updates before the first show.

Who Is Stevie Young, AC/DC’s Rhythm Guitarist

Stevie Young was born on December 11, 1956, in Glasgow, Scotland. He is the nephew of Angus Young and the late Malcolm Young, co-founders of AC/DC.

His early career included bands such as The Stabbers, Prowler and Tantrum in the 1970s, and in 1980 he founded Starfighters, which served as an opening act during the Back in Black UK tour. He first substituted for Malcolm Young in AC/DC during the 1988 Blow Up Your Video North American tour.

Young’s permanent role in the band came in 2014, when Malcolm’s deteriorating health forced the co-founder to step back. Since then, Stevie has been part of all recordings and international tours.

AC/DC’s Return to Argentina After 16 Years

The current Argentine tour marks AC/DC’s first return to the country since 2009, when the band played three nights at River Plate — shows later released as the live album Live at River Plate in 2012.

AC/DC is one of the most influential rock bands of the past half-century. Their album Back in Black is widely cited as the best-selling album ever by a band, with figures exceeding 50 million copies, though exact totals vary by source. The band has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, according to figures cited by the local production company — this figure has not been independently verified for this article.

The current lineup features Brian Johnson on vocals, Angus Young on lead guitar, Stevie Young on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass.

Updates on Stevie Young’s health are expected in the coming days as the first concert date approaches.

Spanish to English version by Paula Demarco