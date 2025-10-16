Liam Payne’s Final Days in Argentina, One Year After His Death: Fans, Concerts, Bowling, and Excess

A year ago, on October 16, 2024, the death of Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who later pursued a solo music career, shocked the entertainment world, especially the fans who had followed him since the boy band’s inception in 2010. At just 31 years old, the singer died after falling from the third floor of a hotel where he was staying in Argentina. His struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression—which he had spoken about publicly—were cited as contributing factors to the tragedy. The case is still under investigation in the Argentine justice system, with two suspects in preventive detention and a trial date yet to be set. Below is a reconstruction of the final days of the musician, who had arrived in the country on September 30.

How Did Liam Payne Come to Argentina?

According to Rogelio Nores, the Argentine businessman who was at one point charged with negligent homicide in connection with the singer’s death, Liam Payne decided to return to the country (he had previously visited in May to see his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson perform at Vélez) after Nores mentioned his planned September trip.

British singer-songwriter Liam Payne was 31 years old

“We were in Miami when I told him. He decided to join and, in the process, take the chance to see Niall Horan [another former One Direction member, who performed at Movistar Arena on October 2]. We traveled on September 30,” Nores told LA NACION in an interview.

Monday, September 30 – In the Arms of His Fans

After landing, the British singer checked in at Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt Buenos Aires with his girlfriend, model and influencer Kate Cassidy, who shared several videos of their stay in Argentina on her TikTok account.

Upon arriving at Ezeiza International Airport in Argentina, Liam Payne posed with a fan and swapped sunglasses for the photo @liampayneargentinaa

That same night, the former One Direction star stepped outside the hotel and spent roughly 40 minutes signing autographs, taking photos, and chatting with about 60 fans who had come to see him.

As the images circulated on social media, many began to comment on Payne’s state. In the days before the tragic event, some observers noted that he seemed somewhat disoriented and hyperactive, and that behind his charm and smile, his eyes revealed a deep sadness.

Tuesday, October 1 – A Special Gift

Members of the Liam Payne Argentina fan club had the opportunity to meet the musician and give him the alternative Argentina national soccer team jersey they had bought in 2023 for his originally scheduled visit, which had been canceled due to health issues.

“The jersey we bought with so much love, we finally gave it to Liam on Tuesday [October 1], and by Thursday [October 3] he was already wearing it,” the fans shared on Instagram.

Liam Payne with a gift from his fans in downtown Buenos Aires (Fuente: Instagram/@liampaynearg)

That same Tuesday, Payne posted numerous images on his Snapchat account from his encounter with fans outside the hotel. “So much love. You give the best hugs. Thank you so much for the gifts, you’re so kind,” he wrote. According to witnesses, the singer spent about two hours with more than 200 fans.

Wednesday, October 2 – VIP Spectator

One of Payne’s first public outings was to see his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform at Movistar Arena. From a VIP box, he enjoyed the concert, dancing, singing along, and waving to the audience, showing no intention of remaining unnoticed.

When images of the night went viral, opinions were divided. Some praised his closeness with fans, while others expressed concern over what they saw as erratic behavior, suggesting he sought attention and solace in his followers’ unconditional affection.

Thursday, October 3 – The Procedure That Could Not Be Completed

One of the reasons Payne came to Argentina was to attend to U.S. visa procedures, according to El País. The U.S. government requires foreigners to leave the country to renew their visas and to appear in person at an embassy for an interview—something Payne had planned for October 3 in Buenos Aires. The process, however, became complicated when he was required to undergo a psychiatric evaluation due to previous stays in rehabilitation centers, as stated by his friend Rogelio Nores.

A year ago, the death of Liam Payne shocked his fans around the world; in 2023, he was going to give his first solo show in Argentina, but had to cancel it due to health problems @thexfactor

Just Another Tourist

That same week, Payne went bowling with his girlfriend and an Argentine friend at Paloko in Belgrano neighborhood. “Liam is obsessed with bowling,” Cassidy commented in a TikTok video sharing the experience. He also attended a Paul McCartney concert at River Plate on Saturday, October 5, as just another fan.

Days of Relaxation

LA NACION learned that the couple later traveled to Patagones Polo Club in General Rodríguez to enjoy a few days of rest at the Avendaño family estate.

Saturday, October 12 – A Bittersweet Farewell

On Saturday, Cassidy returned to her home in Miami. “I was ready to leave. I love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long. We were supposed to be there five days, but it turned into two weeks, and I thought, ‘I need to go home,’” she said on social media.

Liam Payne expressed his gratitude for the affection and gifts on his Snapchat account

Six months after Payne’s death, Cassidy recounted to the podcast On Purpose their final moments together. “I remember sitting there with him, and he wouldn’t stop talking about how much he loved me. He laughed and interrupted me, saying, ‘Kate, you’re going to miss your flight, your car is at the entrance,’” she told host Jay Shetty.

Payne reportedly said: “You’re acting like this is the last time you’ll see me,” and, not wanting to be late, she complied—unaware that his words would tragically come true.

Sunday, October 13 – Arrival at CasaSur

After Cassidy’s departure, Payne checked in at the Palermo branch of CasaSur Hotel, located at Costa Rica 6000.

Monday, October 14 – The Excesses Begin

“I saw him little during those last three days. Liam had a lot of energy, but he wasn’t unwell,” Nores told LA NACION, despite investigative records showing that Payne’s final days were marked by heavy drug and alcohol consumption.

According to prosecutor Andrés Esteban Madrea, one of the suspects, Braian Nahuel Paiz, a waiter at a Puerto Madero restaurant, “provided narcotics, specifically cocaine, for a price on October 14, 2024, at 3:24 a.m., for Liam James Payne to consume during his stay at the CasaSur Hotel, and even accompanied him to Room 310, entering the room with him between 3:25 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.”

“I saw him little during those last three days. Liam had a lot of energy, but he wasn’t unwell,” Rogelio Nores told LA NACION RS Fotos

The report notes that the same day, between 10:03 a.m. and 10:44 a.m., Paiz also provided cocaine for money when “Payne arrived at Agüero Street 441—Paiz’s residence—traveled by taxi, and returned to the hotel.”

The second suspect, Ezequiel David Pereyra, a hotel employee, is accused of “providing narcotics, specifically cocaine, for a price, once on October 15 at 3:25 a.m., and again on October 16, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.”

Wednesday, October 16 – Tragic End

According to Nores, Payne and friends had breakfast that morning, and he appeared to be in good spirits. However, hotel staff reported that he became agitated at the reception desk. As the hours passed, the situation escalated.

At 2 p.m., Gilda Martin, CasaSur’s operations manager, called Nores to ask Payne to leave the hotel. He reportedly requested time to find another place to stay. A confrontation ensued in the hotel lobby between the singer and two sex workers demanding US$5,000.

“I went to the hotel, and Liam told me to leave, that the problem was his. Up to that point, he was fine, as seen in the security footage. Later, he met with a hotel employee and went down in a panic. He tried to escape,” Nores recalled.

A television with a broken screen and traces of drugs in Liam Payne's hotel room in Buenos Aires

Half an hour later, Nores returned. Housekeeping staff reported a broken television in Payne’s room caused by a blow. Minutes after 4 p.m., noises from the third floor indicated further destruction. The singer went down to reception twice: first, he had an angry outburst and smashed his laptop on the floor; second, according to other guests, he convulsed, fainted, and fell. Esteban Grassi, the hotel reception chief, assisted him with two others and returned him to his room, calling 911 at 5:01 p.m., according to the official record. “We have a guest overdosed on drugs and alcohol [...] We are a bit afraid he may do something that endangers his life,” the employee said during the call.

When police arrived, Payne fell into the hotel’s inner courtyard from his third-floor balcony. The autopsy cited 25 traumatic injuries and hemorrhages caused by a 12-meter fall, while toxicology tests indicated consumption of alcohol, cocaine, and antidepressants for at least 72 hours. “It was determined that he had ethyl alcohol at a concentration of up to 2.7 grams/liter, cocaine, methylecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, and sertraline.”

This content was originally written in Spanish by Florencia Falcone and translated into English by Santana Vázquez and Jonathan Wiktor, with AI assistance