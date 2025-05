Para mayores de 60: 5 alimentos que es mejor evitar (y 5 que deberías comer más)

AVOCADO TOMATO AND HERB SALAD✨ Finally sharing this highly requested side dish! It’s been a go-to for Kyle and I for years and I hope you love it 🫶🏻 Ingredients: 2 avocados, larger diced 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved handful of basil leaves 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil juice of 1 lemon 1 tbsp champagne vinegar 1 tsp honey 3/4 tsp grated ginger salt and pepper to season high quality olive oil for drizzling (I used @getgraza) flaky sea salt for serving (I used @maldonsalt) Directions: Add your olive oil, lemon, vinegar, honey, ginger, salt and pepper to a bowl and whisk to combine Gently toss your avocado with your dressing and set aside to marinate while you prepare the rest of your meal (I let it sit anywhere from 10-30 minutes) When ready to eat, add your tomatoes and basil Generously drizzle with olive oil and season with flaky sea salt Serve and ENJOY! Follow for more simple, healthy recipes! . . #avocadotomatosalad #easysidedish #healthysidedish #healthyrecipe #easyrecipe #recipereel #asmrrecipe #eattolive #lowcarbrecipes #lowcarbsidedish